Senator Magnus Abe (APC-Rivers South East) has boasted that despite all circumstances, he will emerge as the next state governor in next month’s governorship election.

Abe, who is in court asking to be declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warned the national executive of the party not to recognise anyone else as its governorship candidate.

The lawmaker said these during a crossover church service on Monday in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abe said: “One thing that I will like to share with all of you is that I know that this particular journey that I am on, to run for the governorship of Rivers State in 2019, it is my God that asked me to go and do this.

“And that is why no machination of men, no work of the hand of man, no artificial obstacle created by men will stop our dream from coming true.

“We will not only run for the governorship of Rivers State in 2019, we will be sworn-in as the Governor of Rivers State in 2019.

“So for me, I am not afraid; we will continue our struggle.”