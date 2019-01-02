The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has transferred the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi to the Bauchi State Command.

Concise News gathered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi State Command, Ali Janga, will replace Galandachi.

Also removed were the three Deputy Commissioners of Police in the Command in charge of the Operations and State Criminal and Investigation Departments of the Command.

The IGP also removed 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the Command.

The affected ACPs included Area commanders and others heading strategic departments in the Command headquarters.

A Police source who confirmed the development to the Punch on Wednesday described it as “a tsunami.”

He said that the Command had never witnessed such massive transfers.

The source who pleaded anonymity said, “The IGP has removed the Commissioner of Police, all the three Deputy Commissioners of Police and 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“The transfers are with immediate actions. The Command is expecting a new CP any moment from now.”

According to the Punch, similar massive transfers would be carried out in almost all the security agencies in the state before the commencement of the general elections.

Reacting to the news, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the Command was expecting the arrival of a new Commissioner of Police for the state.