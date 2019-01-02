The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has said that the new minimum wage should be determined by state governors and not the labour union.

The former Anambra State governor added that wages of workers should not be universal but based on realities.

Obi made this known during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Obi sadi: “Minimum wage doesn’t have to be universal.

“I don’t believe that somebody In Lagos should earn the same thing as somebody who is in, maybe, Anambra State or somebody in Maiduguri.”

He, however, stressed that it was important to have a federal minimum wage which is the product of proper talks with labour.

If elected in 2019, Obi said his government will sit down with labour to find a constructive and acceptable decision.

“I argued that every state is not the same. I said every state is not the same; every state won’t pay the same

“There has to be a federal minimum, then each state, working within this minimum, can decide where they should go. That is what is obtainable all over the world.

“I am sure we will be able to come out with what is acceptable with Labour because I know we will sit down and discuss this constructively with the labour,” the former governor added.