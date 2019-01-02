Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has donated N30 million to the victims of the fire inferno at the Wadata Market in Makurdi, the state capital.

Concise News had reported that the inferno gutted many shops in the market with goods and properties worth hundreds of thousands razed.

Ortom made the donation on Wednesday when he visited the market in the capital on Wednesday.

The governor while inspecting the level of damage done by the inferno, said the fund was to help the traders cushion the effect of their losses.

The fire affected shops in the fish, yams, butchers, grain; industrial and allied material sections of the market.

A committee has been set up by Ortom to investigate the causes of the incident and proffer solutions to them.

It is led by the Secretary to the State Government, Tony Ijoh.