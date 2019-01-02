Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2018 after securing the highest number of votes.

Governor Okowa was nominated for ensuring peace and security in Delta state, youth empowerment, sports development, as well as infrastructure development, especially road construction, even in riverine communities, earning him the name “Roadmaster”.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, said the award was well deserved.

“Under youth empowerment, the Okowa led administration has transformed no fewer than 40,000 youths into owners of businesses and employers of labour,” he said.