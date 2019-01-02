When talking about health, the first thing that comes to mind is eating nutritious food. But good health also includes proper functioning of the human body, including hair, nails, and even the internal organs.

Concise health has, however, put together healthy tips for the body which will be helpful through the year in preventing sickness and diseases.

Eat right

Healthy eating is one of the most discussed, debated and treated aspects of human health, such that it is sometimes hard to keep up with the rules.

However, despite the availability of dozens of diets, some eating habits are a win for healthy living.

Drinking lots of water (about 2 litres daily), eating fruits daily, and following a balanced diet are examples of healthy habits to adopt in the new year.

Pay attention to your hair

When talks about hair care come up, the popular assumption is that it’s for women. However, taking care of the hair is a human thing and should be observed by both genders.

Invest in good, agreeable products and routines to keep your hair healthy and strong.

For those sporting their natural African hair, coconut oil, almond oil, and olive oil are examples of great moisturizers for the hair.

Take medical care seriously

In most cases, we fail to go for regular medical check-ups and this might result in the eruption of certain illnesses which might throw us off balance.

Check in with your doctor at a hospital or medical centre when you feel any strange symptoms or pains to save yourself from falling seriously ill.

Exercise more or engage in more physical activities

Many still believe that working out is strictly reserved for overweight individuals. That is not the case.

Exercising or engaging in physical activities doubles the body’s metabolism and increases brain activities: a great way to stay mentally alert.

Also, these physical activities keep individuals fit and in shape.

Be careful of what goes into your body

In certain cases, the root causes of terminal diseases such as cancer are the lifestyle choices the ailing individuals made in their past or recent years.

This is why in the new year, it is important to take into great consideration anything we take into our body.

Whether it’s in form of solid foods, liquids or gaseous air, being deliberate and strict with the type of things we let into our bodies will not only keep us healthy and strong but will also help to keep us from diseases and illnesses.