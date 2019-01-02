Fifa President Gianni Infantino has revealed that the body is still considering a plan to expand the Qatar 2022 World Cup to 48 teams.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Infantino confirmed Fifa were looking into whether it would be possible for some of Qatar’s Gulf neighbours to host some matches.

“The World Cup will take place in Qatar with 32 teams. Obviously, if we can increase it to 48 teams and make the world happy we should try it,” he said.

Infantino revealed in November that Fifa were keen to further expand the tournament from its current 32-team format – although he acknowledged at the time there was little prospect of success.