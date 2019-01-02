Fashola's Power Ministry Budgets N168m For Fuel, Generators

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has budgeted N167.96m this year for the purchase, maintenance and fuelling of generators/plants.

This was contained in the 2019 Budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to members of the National Assembly late last year.

According to a breakdown of the 2019 Budget, the ministry headed by Babatunde Fashola will use N26.6m for maintenance of plants/generators at its headquarters.

On the other hand, plant/generator fuel cost was pegged at N16.3m with a budget proposal of N50m for the purchase of generators.

Also, the National Rural Electrification Agency proposed N488, 000 on the maintenance of plants and generators.

It also budgeted N1.55m to fuel its plants and generators in the new year.