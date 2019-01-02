Dino Melaye Speaks On Submitting Self To Police

Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi west at the Nigerian Senate, says he will not surrender to officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Concise News reports that the home of the embattled senator been under police siege since December 28, 2018, though the police initially denied laying siege on the senator’s residence.

The embattled Kogi west lawmaker had alleged that Idris Ibrahim, the Inspector-General of Police, will inject him (Melaye) to death if he is arrested.

In a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday, Senator Melaye likened his predicament to that of the Biblical Elijah.

“The Bible record prophet Elijah to be among one of the strongest prophets that lived, but he went to Mount Carmel to hide when king Ahab sought him to kill him because of the way he boldly declared the truth.

“There is a difference with being scared and being wise,” the embattled Kogi west lawmaker wrote on New Year Day.

Meanwhile, the Police have vowed to remain at the residence of the Senator until he surrenders himself to them.