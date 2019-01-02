Diamond Bank Customers To Use Access Bank ATMs Without Charges

Diamond Bank customers can now use Access Bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) without paying the mandatory N65 for each transaction.

This was revealed by Diamond Bank on Tuesday in a tweet on its handle following the acquisition and merger of Access Bank.

“Wishing everyone a happy new year,” the tweet read. “Now with over 3100 ATMs free to use for all our customers.”

According to a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2014 directive, cash withdrawal at another bank other than an account holder’s bank, will cost N65.

On the other hand, it is free if the customer is making the transaction using his bank’s ATM.