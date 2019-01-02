American forward Christian Pulisic has joined Chelsea in a £57.6m move from Borussia Dortmund, the German club has confirmed.

The 20-year-old United States international becomes the second most expensive outfield player in Chelsea’s history, after Alvaro Morata.

Pulisic will remain with Bundesliga leaders Dortmund until the end of the season before joining up with Maurizio Sarri’s squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Reacting to the move, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: “It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League.

“That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract.

“Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

Also reacting to his move, Pulisic said: “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players. Looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team.”

Pulisic is still considered one of the most brightest talents in world football, despite seeing Jadon Sancho replace him in the Dortmund first XI.