Cesc Fabregas is set to leave Chelsea and favour a move to Monaco, with the Spaniard eager to be reunited with former teammate Thierry Henry.

The 31-year-old is entering the final six months of his Chelsea deal and is prepared to move on in January with playing time hard to come by this season under Maurizio Sarri.

Fabregas has only made a single Premier League start this season, acting merely as back-up to Jorginho under Maurizio Sarri.

AC Milan had been heavily linked with a move for Fabregas, but French newspaper L’Equipe, report that a move to the French principality is now at an advanced stage.

Talks are progressing well and could be completed next week, with the presence of Henry, who has been the manager of Monaco since October, key to his decision.

The two played alongside each other at Arsenal between 2003 and 2007.