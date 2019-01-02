Aisha Buhari, wife of president Muhammadu Buhari has called on parents to morally train their children as to ensure a better future for the Nigerian Children.

She said this on Tuesday at the event was organised by the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) for children from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the FCT.

The wife of the President who was represented by the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs Pauline Tallen, said, the event signifies motherly love and care that Buhari has for the less privilege children.

She called on parents to always educate their children on ethical values and urged the children to concentrate on their studies.

“Parents must have time for their children and every one of us has a responsibility to care for children that lost their parents.

“ As you can see, majority of the children came from orphanage homes and IDP camps because Buhari wants them to feel among and have opportunity to celebrate with other children.

“ I assure you that this gathering signifies love and hope for future.

“ As a mother, I always emphasise that, a child belongs to all in terms of showing love especially those in the IDPs Camps and orphanage homes,’’ she said.

She therefore appealed to wealthy individuals to invest for the betterment of the future of Nigerian children.