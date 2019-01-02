Biafra: IPOB Members Bully Peter Obi At Public Function (Photo)

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, was on New Year’s Day bullied by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Concise News understands that the incident took place at the historic celebration of “Orji Mbaise” in Ezinihhite Mbaise, Imo state.

Obi and the member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State were among dignitaries present at the event.

However, IPOB members who numbered over 600, landed at the venue with Biafra flags, chanting “NO ELECTION IN BIAFRALAND!!!”

The development led to Obi and other dignitaries’ exit for fear of what laid ahead, and thus bringing the event to an end.

See the photos from the incident below:

IPOB Members. Source: Nairaland