The Nigerian Army says it has declared Dr. Perry Brimah, a Nigerian in Diaspora wanted over fraudulent global fundraising scheme claimed to provide food for troops in the North East.

The army said it is working with Interpol immediately its attention was drawn to the “fraudulent and criminal’’ venture.

Concise News gathered that Brimah launched “Global campaign to provide food for Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram.’’

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the spokesman for the army urged the general public to provide any information on the whereabouts of the man the army believes to be a fraudster.

“The criminal is using the following contact points for the fund raising, https://www.gofundme.com/feed-nigerian-soldiers/info @ ENDS.ng Tel: +1-929-427-5305; Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031.

“We wish to state that the Nigerian soldiers deployed to the North East or elsewhere, neither lack logistics nor food as the fraudster wants unsuspecting members of the public to believe.

“The Nigerian army never faltered in providing necessary logistics to troops to the extent of providing extras, especially during festive periods,’’ Usman said.

He said the move by Brimah was nothing but a scam as there was nowhere in the world where troops were fed through donations by members of the public.

The army spokesman stressed that neither Brimah nor his agents represented the Nigerian army or its soldiers.