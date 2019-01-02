As the siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s Abuja home enters its sixth day, the Police have denied allegations that they are planning to forcefully enter the Kogi Senator’s house.

Melaye had alleged in a tweet on Wednesday that the force brought tools to break into and vandalize the house.

He wrote, “Police bringing in toolboxes to break doors and vandalize my house. Police EOD truck just brought them. Media take note”.

The Police, however, denied the allegations on Wednesday, while also taking journalists around the house as proof.

The police officer in charge of the operation has also deployed additional officers to secure the arrest of the senator while cordoning off his home on Sangha Street in Maitama, Abuja.

The police, therefore, vowed to remain at the Senator’s residence until he turns himself in.