Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has pledged his support for homosexuality in an open letter on Instagram.

He made it clear in the post that he is not gay but would not discriminate against those who are gay.

Alexx Ekubo also urged youths who are not homosexuals to learn to tolerate homosexuality.

He said, “learn to live and let live, if a person wants to be gay, let them gay in peace, personally I’m NOT, have NEVER been and will NEVER be.”

Ekubo further advised youths to be happy for their successful peers.

He wrote, “Dear Nigerian Youth, learn to be happy for one another, hating another man’s candle won’t light yours, if someone buys a car, be happy for the person, if someone builds a house be happy & pray that God blesses you to do the same, don’t start criticizing & calling names, “fraudster” “gigolo” “husband snatcher “ a thief who hasn’t had the opportunity, considers himself an honest man” trust me you would do worse should the opportunity present itself, So shut up!.

“Learn to live & let live, if a person wants to be gay, let them gay in peace, personally I’m NOT, have NEVER been, & will NEVER be, let’s allow people to be free & comfortable with their sexual preference, stop the name calling & shaming.”

Read the full post below: