A New Year’s resolution is one of the most spoken things across the globe, cutting across age, gender, and race, once the world comes close to another year.

What Are New Year’s Resolutions?

New Year’s resolutions are basically goals, plans, and agenda that you set to achieve within the new year.

These resolutions range from health, finance, education, relationship, to mention a few.

In a nutshell, new year resolutions are promises you make to yourself to change a habit or become better in a certain area(s).

When Did New Year’s Resolution Ideas Start?

Concise News understands that New Year’s resolutions can be traced to the ancient Babylonians.

According to historical reports, they were the first set of people to start New Year’s resolutions.

They began this more than 4,000 years ago just as they were the first to have a New Year’s day celebration.

Why Do You Set New Year’s Resolutions?

As noted earlier, you can keep New Year resolutions to improve yourself, become a better person in certain areas and overcome a bad habit.

Popular New Year’s Resolutions?

Some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions include quitting smoking, eating healthy, getting married or bagging a college degree.

Simple New Year’s Resolution Ideas

So, if you are looking for New Year’s resolution ideas, I have compiled some of them (below) so you can score your goals in this new year:

Learn a new skill

One of the best New Year resolution ideas you can take is learning a new skill. It does not matter what you can already do, learning a new skill opens up your mind, keeps you productively engaged and also, can, increase your earning power if channeled rightly.

Spend more time with loved ones

In modern times, it has become increasingly tasking to make out time for loved ones. This is because you may constantly be on the move to ensure you pay your bills, thus ending up not spending quality time with those who mean a whole lot to you.

Travel out more

According to an adage, traveling is part of education. You can decide to travel more in the new year as part of your New Year resolutions.

Wouldn’t that be a lovely idea? Think about it!

Eat healthily

Health, an adage says, is wealth! This sums up the importance of eating good food. Why not make it a duty to cut down on your calories intake?

Wouldn’t it be nice to take more fruits and exercise regularly? Well, you have a blank cheque, so why not add it to your New Year resolutions?

Join Charity Course(s)

Are there things that you’re really interested in? Like, are there kinds of stuff that pique your interest? Can you volunteer to raise awareness about a disease?

This may well be one of the things you can resolve to do more in the new year.

Read More, Less Watching of TV

Reading helps in stretching your intellectual muscles and keeps you refreshed. Instead of watching more TV in 2019, you can resolve to read great books and scoop from the wisdom of the authors.

Great great network

You should make new friends and build a great army of friends, mentors et al. You cannot live as an island and this can be one of the New Year resolution ideas you can choose from.

Document Your Journey

Documenting your journey in the year will be a great New Year resolution idea for you. This will help you in keeping track of your ups and down for the year to make a better choice.

Get married

It may sound off but getting married can be one of your top New Year’s resolutions.

How Do You Keep New Year’s Resolution Ideas?

To keep your New Year’s resolution ideas workable, keep the following in mind: