2019 Prophecies: Mbaka, Oyedepo Release Contrasting Declarations

As the year 2019 begins, revered clerics in the country have been releasing several prophecies for Nigeria and even about global events.

However, there seems to be some contrast in what many of the clerics are seeing for the new year in their prophecies and declarations.

Concise News had learned that the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has predicted a great year for the country.

Speaking during the Winners’ Chapel Crossover Night for 2018 in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, Bishop Oyedepo noted that the West African nation will no longer be set back in 2019.

“The prince of peace will continue to Dominate in Nigeria and Africa, we shall not see set-back anymore,” the Bishop Oyedepo declared.

“Because of the saints of God in this country, Nigeria shall remain safe. The year 2019 shall be a year of humbling testimonies.”

But this is a sharp contrast to a popular cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s 2019 prophecy, where he noted that the country will see”unimaginable difficulty.”

According to Mbaka who is the Founder and Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu (AMEN), Nigerians should, however, support President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption.

“A President that is fighting corruption,” Mbaka added in his New Year prophecy, “needs to be supported.”