2019 Elections: Gov. Okorocha Speaks On Dumping APC, Buhari

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has restated that he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Concise News understands that there were reports that Okorocha had left the party for the Action Alliance (AA).

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Okorocha’s aide noted that there has been“an amusing tale has been trending on the social media for days now.

“And those behind the balderdash said that the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has announced his defection from APC to AA to join his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu during the New Year Crossover Service in Government House.

“Now our response to the unfounded story; Imo people do not support stolen tickets and that is why all those who stole the guber tickets of their parties for the 2019 election cannot fly.

“They have become stranded and looking for who to blame for their woes or misfortune. They know this fact. Imo people do not support anything stolen. That was the reason they dealt with 419ers in 1997.”

The statement read further that, “it was out of frustration that those concerned came up with the story of Governor Okorocha leaving APC for AA, which is not true.”

According to the statement, “Rochas Okorocha does not play hide and seek game. He has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would win overwhelmingly in the State and all the APC marketable Candidates, because you cannot force Imo people to vote for someone they know cannot govern them.

“Finally, Rochas Okorocha“full-ground” in APC. And he is working hard for the success of the party in the elections.

“Those entertaining serious fear are those with strange tickets. And they do not blame anybody but themselves.

“The day of reckoning is here with us. Gulakate has come and gone. Imo people will ensure, one man, one vote.”