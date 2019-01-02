The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari needs a mental test.

Atiku called for such exercise to be extended to every other presidential candidate for this year’s elections.

In a statement by Paul Ibe, who is the former vice-president’s media aide, Atiku noted that Buhari’s continued denial of the Boko Haram insurgency made the test relevant.

“The most blatant insult from the President was his assertion in Uyo that ‘we have defeated Boko Haram,’” he said.

‘’It was most insensitive of the President to have said such on a day that foreign and domestic media reported the entrapment of our gallant troops by Boko Haram/ISWAP in Baga, with as much as 700 hundred reported missing.

“Even more indicting is the statement from the US-based International Strategic Studies Association, which revealed that the Boko Haram insurgency was lingering due to the massive corruption around President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘’How would those soldiers feel, how would their families feel, how would their colleagues in the barracks feel when they are facing a life and death situation and their commander-in-chief is impervious to reality?

“Faced with such delusions and obvious denial of reality by President Buhari, it has become expedient to revisit the demand by the Coalition of United Political Parties for all Presidential candidates to submit themselves for a mental health test because clearly someone has badly lost touch with happenings around him.

“We declare that Atiku Abubakar is prepared to undergo such test and challenges President Muhammadu Buhari to accept CUPP’s challenge.

“And, for the umpteenth time, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to come clean on the faceless people behind Keystone Bank and Etisalat.”

According to him, “Nigerians deserve to know how people who used to beg for N2000 transport money, as revealed by Buhari’s right-hand man, Buba Galadima, are now suddenly wealthy enough to acquire multi-billion dollar investments.

“Finally, we cannot wait for the Presidential Debate where Atiku Abubakar will talk about his plans to reduce the unemployment rate from 23.1% under Buhari to single digits, because Atiku means JOBS and Buhari means EXTREME POVERTY.”