2018 Was Tough… We Confronted Monsters - APC

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, says 2018 was tough for the ruling party because it confronted monsters.

Issa-Onilu in a statement on Tuesday said some monsters had found their way into the APC during the merger in 2014 but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after inflicting damages to the party.

The APC spokesman said the defectors from the party constituted themselves as a stumbling-block for the APC administration using their vantage position in government.

He alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, paid huge amount of money to con men in Dubai who posed as strategists to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

His words: “The year 2018 was significant in many ways. Importantly, we witnessed in this past year the shameful attempt by the political predators to launch themselves back into reckoning,” the statement read.

“Those who were roundly rejected by Nigerians in 2015 for their grievous crimes of corruption, impunity, and maladministration once again struggled to rise up from the dungeon the people of this country had dumped them. They were fierce and reckless in their wicked attempt to return to power to continue their primitive appropriation of our commonwealth for themselves and their immediate family.

“The actions from these elements who have raped our nation for close to two decades were disruptive to the course of progress being vigorously pursued by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The year 2018 particularly was a tough year for the APC government as we had to confront the monsters who have found their way into the ruling party during the merger in 2014, pretending to have cured themselves of their insatiable greed and callous selfish disposition.

“Predictably, the forces of evil finally gravitated towards themselves and are now ensconced in their wicked nest, called the PDP.

“Unfortunately, they did a lot of damage to our determined efforts in the last three and half years, by constituting themselves into a stumbling-block, using their vantage position in government in conjunction with their associates outside of government who have been deploying their ill-gotten wealth to pervert justice, create a state of insecurity, propagate falsehood and promote dissent. It was a callous strategy design to pull the wool over the eyes of the people of this country.”

The APC spokesman said the country is leaving behind the years of the locusts under the PDP as the president is laying a solid foundation for a prosperous future.

“It is obvious that the PDP has found itself in a fix. Many in the leadership of the main opposition party are finding it difficult to identify with a character like Atiku and many of the charlatans running the PDP campaign are unsellable,” the statement read.

“As the ruling party on a rescue mission, we call on all well-meaning people of this country to keep the faith with this administration. The graphs are on the positive upward swing. President Buhari is laying a solid foundation for a prosperous future. We must endure and be steadfast.

“We have already turned the corner, leaving behind the years of the locusts under the PDP. We are headed towards a future that guarantees stability, economic buoyancy, world class infrastructure, reward for hard work and for honesty, and the security of our nation. PDP remains our collective national vomit. We shall never go back to it,” Issa-Onilu said.