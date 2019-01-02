Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it to the top three final shortlists for the 2018 Confederations of African Football (Caf) Player of the Year.

The list was released by Caf recently with current holder Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal completing the list.

And Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi who was the only Nigerian among the top ten players in the initial shortlist, could not make it further.

For the women’s version of the 2018 Caf awards, Nigeria’s duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will be vying for the crown alongside South Africa’s Chrestinah Kgatlana.

Oshoala and Ordega were instrumental to the Super Falcons ninth African Women’s Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana late last year.

The Caf awards for 2018 will be decided by votes from members of the Caf Media Committee, Caf Technical & Development Committee and half of the 20-member panel of experts.

The Caf awards for this year will hold on January 8 in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.