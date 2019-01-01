A music lover has rated Starboy records boss Wizkid better than music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The tweep, Uncle Ari, with username @mazedamouth, believes that the Afropop singer was overhyped during his time.

He stressed that he would prefer to listen to the contemporary tune of Wizkid’s songs than Fela’s whom he believed wasn’t good enough.

Also, he wrote that most modern music fans that revere Fela were only riding on the nostalgia his songs created.

“I’d rather listen to Wizkid than Fela. Maybe I’m an unsophisticated brute, but at least I’m not going to be driven to near-suicide by the grating, tone deaf singing of a fake deep hack who coasts on the power of the background instrumentals,” he tweeted.

“What has Fela done that matches Wizkid’s tun tun tun tun in Fever?

“Many of you who extol Fela’s prowess are manipulated by the unseen yet strong strings of nostalgia. Your father probably played Fela’s music on a lazy Saturday and listening to him now reminds you of idyllic times when life was simple. I get it.

“Some are enraptured by the man’s charm & charisma. His fierce and unyielding resistance to power. But this is no substitute for talent. We are very prone to confusing history with excellence. The past with greatness. But we must wake from this lulled deceitful existence.”