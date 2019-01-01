The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Nigerians to restore the fortunes of the country with their votes in 2019.

Secondus said it would be disastrous if Nigerians fail to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC, by next year.

In his New Year message issued by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, on Monday, Secondus said a wise voting decision will save Nigeria

Secondus said the year 2019 was critical in the life of the nation as it would be a turning point in the emerging political evolution, noting that the future of the country lies on the voting decisions the people would make in the new year.

His words: “The general election in the country this year 2019 provides ample opportunity for the country to be rescued and restored as the biggest black nation in the World both economically and politically.

“This year provides us the ground to save our democracy and the country from the comatose state the misrule and inept administration of the All Progressives Congress, APC has placed it.

“2019 provides the way for us as a country to correct the mistake we made in 2015 which has dangerously brought the country to this sorry state.

“Our nation did not bargain for this quantum of avoidable bloodletting and loss of human lives when it voted in 2015.

“Nigerians did not vote in 2015 for their economy which was the best in the continent to be so damaged to merit her the poòr capital of the World.

“It was not the desire of Nigerians in 2015 when they voted to have such frightening unemployment record as confirmed by the National bureau of statistics after nearly four years.

“The growing insecurity in the land, the senseless killings across the country, the endless mauling down of our troops by terrorists and the apparent helpless and insensitive disposition of the government all raise a lot of concern and calls for real change in our polity.”