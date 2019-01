More than 30 persons, including a pregnant woman, were crushed to death by a trailer in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on New Year’s Day eve, Concise News has learned.

The accident was said to have taken place around 11:45 pm on Monday at the second gate, Gbagi tuntun, along Ife road in Ibadan.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that the driver of the trailer was drunk as at the time of the accident.