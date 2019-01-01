Tonto Dikeh Releases 2019 Message

Nollywood actress and mother of one Tonto Dikeh’s has delivered an inspirational message to usher her fans into the New year 2019.

The outspoken actress who is known to always give her opinions on life issues consistently via her page, went on to encourage people on running the race of the new year.

She further said she wants everyone to be true to themselves and stay tuned to reality by not living their lives to please other people via the Gram

She wrote, “2019 message It’s that time of the year where we all show off what the lord has done for us in the previous 364 days.

“It’s that time of the year where we share our testimonies to inspire the masses and stir up the multitudes.

“A new year is upon us so let me get to the point. The reason for this write up is to reach out to a certain group of people. Those who may react in an adverse manner to hearing these yearly testimonies.

“Those who may get induced into depression upon hearing these ever powerful testimonies.

“Now what most do not understand is that people are good story tellers and screen writers. In telling these testimonies, most people do not include the rigorous ups and downs and losses one experiences before the testimony.

“They do not include the vigorous phases they passed in which they themselves nearly gave up for good.

“I need you all to know that many live their life for the gram. It may come as a surprise to you but I assure you that you may be better of than most of these people uploading flashy enticing posts on social media. Anyone can take a photo shoot and smile. Anyone can distort an image online.”