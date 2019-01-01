A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to joke with their civic responsibility of electing credible leaders for the country.

The former Lagos state governor made this known on Monday in his New Year message to Nigerians as the country gears up for the 2019 general election.

Tinubu said: ”We must enter the New Year and see it as a new day for Nigeria. Thus, I ask you to perform your civic duty to vote with utmost faith, responsibility and the best interest of the country at heart.

“We have a choice to make. The choice we make will demonstrate the type of nation we want.

”I select the path of forward progress for I have never recommended to myself or to the nation the awkward practice of walking backward.

”We must exercise courage and vision. We must continue forward for the sake of this nation and our posterity, we dare not retreat or regress.

“Elections will be free and fair. You must add your voice and vote.

”You must participate in this important exercise of our democratic rights and institutions. We seek to build a better nation. We ask you to join us.

“In so doing, we give effect to the best of our hopes and aspirations for 2019, ” he said.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to select the path of progress in 2019, as opposed to going backwards to the past that had not helped the nation.

”As time ushers in the New Year, we must look back on 2018 with gratitude. We thank God for Nigeria and all that He has done for us.

”The nation is on the verge of an election to determine our collective fate, we can either chose to continue forward or return to the old ways that held us back for so long.

”Just as 2018 must turn into 2019, we must also continue to move forward. As time cannot proceed backward. Nor should we.”