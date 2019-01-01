Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that there is hope and future for the country ahead of next month’s general elections.

Jonathan stated this on Tuesday in his New Year address to Nigerians released by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze.

“All I just want to say is that there is hope and a future for Nigeria. We do not just have a New Year, we have a New Opportunity,” he said.

According to the former President, 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for the realization of the dream of a prosperous nation.

He also called on the citizens to “be better citizens who join hands with our fellow Nigerians, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of our Founding Fathers.”

While admitting that the nation is faced with numerous challenges, he is however optimistic that Nigeria would surmount them by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the “Nigerian Dream.”

He wished Nigerians a Happy New Year on behalf of his family.