Prophet Reportedly Launches New Year With Private Jet

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Miracles and Liberation Ministries, Dr. Chris Okafor, has reportedly acquired a private jet.

Two years ago, it was rumoured that the prophet had purchased a private jet, but the speculation was later debunked.

According to one Brown, a freelance blogger who broke the news at the time, the information was leaked by a member of the church.

The church did not officially issue a statement but a trusted source, who is very close to the Liberation City General overseer, waved it off as a “rudderless rumour”.

But posting recent pictures and even video evidence, a source insisted that the man of God had actually acquired a new jet.

The controversial man of God, who is known worldwide for his daring and accurate prophecies, is no stranger to rumours and allegations. However, he has not responded to the latest allegation.

