Apostle Joshua Mone of Voice of Liberty intercessors ministry in Delta State says God has revealed to him that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would emerge winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Mone, who is the General Overseer of Voice of the church, made this prophecy known among other prophecies during the 2019 crossover service.

The cleric called for prayer for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the country’s economy, the 2019 general election among others.

The prophecies given during the ministry’s crossover night service on the 31st December, 2018/1st January, 2019 are as below:

1. Nigerians must pray, I see a conspiracy to postpone election dates.

2. I see the President on a medical trip. This trip is worrisome.

3. I see an ex-President saying goodbye to the nation. I see a name starting with BA

4. Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo must pray, I see serious health challenges

5. I see the national assembly mourning, this is attack of death on her members

6. I see the Nation Atikulated in 2019.

7. I see a strong negative manipulation on INEC, prayers must be made.

8. 2019 I see a year of restoration

9. I see a year of high creativity

10. 2019 is a year of high spiritual awakening

11. I see terrible assassination in 2019

12. I see the education sector experiencing serious setbacks in 2019

13. Shoprite Nigeria must put serious security measures in place in the following locations: (a) Shoprite Warri (b) Shoprite Port Harcourt (c) Shoprite Lagos and (d) Shoprite Abuja.

14. I see the removal of three(3) service chiefs

15. I see a new law on child bearing

16. I see a plane with notable personalities crashing, prayer is needed

17. I see terrible rainfall with horrible storms

18. I see earthquake in Nigeria, prayer must be made.

19. I see heavy conspiracy against the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP. Peter Obi needs prayers

20. I see Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan receiving world honour and recognition.

21. Ex-Governor of Ekiti State health needs serious attention and prayers.

22. I see fire outbreak in INEC Office, preventive measures should be put in place.

23. I see fire outbreak in Warri Refinery

24. I see importation of goods

25. Sen. Saraki needs prayers, I see pressure on him

26. Oshomole must pray for mercy, I see him in a terrible problem

27. Ecobank fight for your existence

28. I see a new disease, this is satanic. Prayer is needed.

29. The Chairman Warri South Local Government Area must pray, I see attack on him

30. I see medical doctors going on strike, understanding is needed.

31. All Nigerians must pray, I see great National trouble in the month of May, 2019.

32. I see USA in heavy pains, this is a nuclear bomb attack, and many souls will be lost. This requires serious prayer.

33. USA must watch against terrorist invasion

34. I see a terrible war between USA and the Arab world

35. Sen. Saraki needs prayers, he must put serious security measures in place. I see a plot to assassinate him.

36. I see serious battles on issues concerning boundary dispute in Nigeria, National, states and local governments.

37. I see Bitcoin reducing in value

38. I see a mobile phone that will take the lives of many females being distributed, caution is needed.

39. I see horrible and terrible scandal on social media, facebook in particular.

40. I see a serious investigation that will almost put President Trump into terrible had times, prayer is needed.

41. I see the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi in a serious challenge – (a) His health needs attention (b) Conspiracy

42. I see the deputy senate President in a serious problem

43. I see bomb explosions in barracks, prayers is needed and serious safety measures must be put in place.

44. Ughelli North and South needs prayers

45. I see an Ex-Leader in Uvwie returning to lead.

46. Oghaefe, a community in Delta State needs prayer.

47. I see a conspiracy against the speaker of Delta State House of Assembly Hon. Sherriff

48. The Judiciary shall prevail in 2019

49. I see a new terrorist group emerging, this is worse than Boko Haram . Prayer must be made.

50. I see the secret behind Chibok and Dapchi abduction exposed.

51. I see a mega church building collapsing, prayer is needed.

52. I see serious battle in Kaduna

53. I see great employments

54. I see Naira prevailing

55. I see the Ex-Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduagha in serious problem, this is a conspiracy. He must pray

56. I see Chief James Ibori being celebrated

57. I see Lagos state facing serious water and fire problem in 2019.

58. I see a strong dispute between Nigeria and China.

59. The church shall experience peace in 2019.

60. I see a Governor assassinated

61. I see Sapele in Delta State rejoicing

62. Kogi State needs prayers

63. I see Voice of Liberty celebrating victory.

64. Onitsha Market needs prayers