Nigeria’s finest dancehall music stars Patoranking has officially dropped a visual for his latest single called “Everyday”, to start the year.

The video features beautiful black models adorned in African prints. It was shot and directed by Clarence Peters

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter.

He hails from Onicha in Ebonyi State and was born and raised in Ijegun-Egba.