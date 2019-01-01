Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Jan. 1st.

President Muhammadu Buhari says ”we are moving from potentials to actualisation” as Nigerians gear up to usher in the year 2019. Buhari made this known in his New Year message in which he vows to ensure that a free, fair and credible 2019 general election is achieved.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for the year 2019. Pastor Adeboye released the prophecies during the church’s crossover service which took place at the RCCG headquarter located at Kilometre 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Redemption Camp, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria on Monday.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged those accusing him of stealing Nigeria’s money to tender evidence to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former vice-president disclosed this in an interview with the Voice of America’s correspondent Aliyu Mustapha.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, has revealed 19 things God told him about the year 2019. The clergyman made the revelation during the church’s crossover service which took place at the OFM headquarters located at kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Express Way in Auchi, Edo state, southern Nigeria on Monday.

The Federal Government-owned refineries lost N96.34bn from January to September 2018 as against N95.09bn in 2017, says the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Nigeria has the Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries with a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels daily.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has accused some high profile persons of plotting to frustrate the Igbo’s bid to have someone from their region succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. This was made known on Sunday by the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the APC, Emma Eneukwu, at the party’s zonal stakeholders’ meeting.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Nigerians to restore the fortunes of the country with their votes in 2019. Secondus said it would be disastrous if Nigerians fail to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC, by next year.

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to remain positive and hope for better days as they celebrate the commencement of the New Year, 2019. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, the Senate President said the current social, economic and political challenges would give room for better times if Nigerians remain hopeful and collectively work together to ensure a turnaround.

Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, will soon become a father as his girlfriend, Maria Salaues, is heavily pregnant with a child. Earlier in December, it looked like all hell was let loose for the Frenchman after then-coach, Jose Mourinho, dropped him from the team.

Actor, TV presenter and model Uti Nwachukwu has revealed that he is not married because of the high rate of divorce in society. He made this known during an interview with Joy Marcus, explaining how he had met many unhappy couples than the happy ones.

