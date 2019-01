Tottenham and Arsenal will hope to begin the New Year, 2019, on a winning note when they take on Cardiff City and Fulham respectively in the Premier League on Wednesday.

While Spurs lost 3-1 at home to Wolves on Saturday, the Gunners suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to leaders Liverpool.

Elsewhere, 10th-placed Everton will confront Leicester City in the first game of the year.

1:30pm: Everton vs Leicester

4:00pm: Arsenal vs Fulham (3pm)

6:30pm: Cardiff vs Tottenham