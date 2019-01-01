New Year: What Will Happen To Nigeria's Economy, Herdsmen - Cleric

The country will experience a shaky economy in the coming year, according to a cleric, William Okoye of the All Christian Fellowship Mission.

Okoye, who is the General Overseer of the church in Abuja, said this during the 2019 crossover service.

“Looking at the herdsmen killings, I believe that our problem is not essentially that of lack of capacity,” he said.

“It is the unwillingness of those in authority to do what they are supposed to do and It is going to be a very crucial year for us.

“I am expecting and praying that God will help our leaders rise up to their responsibilities in the year 2019.

“Looking at our economic situation, it is clear that 2019 is going to be a challenging year but God will always take care of His own.”

He urged the church and Christians to “Move the nation into her destiny so that this nation will rise and fulfill her destiny under God.

“I advise all Nigerians to be seriously dedicated to God.

“I believe that because of some people who are doing the right thing and calling upon the name of the Lord, God will extend His mercies to the nation and see us through.’’