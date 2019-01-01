New Year: What Nigerians Should Expect In 2019, Elections - Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said 2019 will be a decisive year for the country but the 2019 elections will be free and fair.

Ortom while congratulating Nigerians on the New Year, urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, he noted that 2018 was a turbulent year for Benue State but urged the people not to waiver in the face of the challenges.

The Governor expressed the hope that this year’s elections will be hitch-free, fair and credible.

In addition, he noted that no manipulation of the electoral process will succeed as Nigerians go to the polls.