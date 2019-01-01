Popular Nigerian cleric Prophet Christopher Owolabi says God has revealed to him that President Muhammadu Buhari would emerge winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church Ori-Oke, Irapada, Omu-Aran, Kwara state, disclosed the revelation during the Church’s crossover night service on Monday, December 31, 2018.

Concise News also learned that Owolabi predicted a rapid socio-economic recovery for Nigeria in the year 2019.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the front runners for Nigeria’s highest office in 2019.

“No matter any act of political commission or omission, God is the one presently in control and directing the affairs of the country,” he said.

He then said: ”the present leadership in piloting the affairs of this great nation as was revealed to me will extend beyond 2019.

”There is going to be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel socially and economically.”

The cleric also urged Nigerians to learn from their past mistakes by embracing righteousness.