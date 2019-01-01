Prophet Ugochukwu Amaukwu has revealed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will lose the 2019 election to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The General Overseer of the Excellent Christian Ministry International, Lagos, made this known in his 2019 Prophecies for the country.

In the prophecies, Amaukwu predicted that the PDP will head to court after the Presidential election to contest the election result.

The prophet also revealed that the Nigerian movie industry will lose some of its stars to death.

In his ten prophecies about Nigeria, Amaukwu said, “Political Saboteurs will be exposed.

“Pray against the return of sharia law.

“Political tension that will force retired militants back to base.

“Genocide on the increase.

“A preaching general will take a bow.

“A political giant will take a bow.

“Nollywood will mourn a few members.

“More banks to merge.

“Tanker explosions, fire outbreaks – Port Harcourt, Delta, Lagos, Ibadan.

“PDP disagree over presidential results- goes to court as ruling party retains power by all means.”