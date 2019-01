A major tragedy was averted in Lagos, the commercial nerve center of the country when a diesel-laden truck crashed into five cars.

Concise News understands that the accident happened along the Gbagada – Iyana Oworo bridge on New Year eve.

The accident, however, did not take any life with only several persons developing injuries.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (Lastma) also confirmed the incident and said no one died in the incident.

See photo from the accident below: