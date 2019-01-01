A popular clergyman Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has urged Nigerians to brace up for “impending unimaginable difficulty” in the country in 2019.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, noted this in his New Year prophetic message.

According to him, Nigeria will experience hardship like it has never seen since its 58 years of independence.

“He said that the type of difficulty the country is going to face is such that has not been witnessed in its 58 years history,” the clergyman said.

He, however, called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption in the New Year.

“A President that is fighting corruption,” Mbaka said in his New Year prophecy, “needs to be supported.”