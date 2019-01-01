New Year: How 2019 Will Be For Nigerian Football - Garba Lawal

A former Super Eagles star, Garba Lawal, has said Nigerian football will experience a greater height in 2019 in several competitions.

Lawal who won gold at the 1996 Olympics said Nigeria’s teams heading for continental and global competitions will do well in 2019.

The Super Eagles will play at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Falcons also will be competing at the Women’s World Cup, The Flying Eagles and the beach soccer team will also be taking part in the Breach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay and African U-20 Cup of Nations in that order.

And speaking ahead of the year’s competition, Lawal said the Eagles will do well at the Nations Cup.

“I was disappointed with the performance of the Eagles in Russia,” he told Brila FM.

“But this year, I want them to prove their worth at the AFCON because this is one tournament that they need to stamp themselves as one of the big teams on the continent.

“This is necessary for them to erase what we saw in Russia. In all, we should expect better results from the team.

“I expect the Super Falcons to do better than they have done at previous World Cups. But the resources available to the football federation definitely will determine the kind of support they will get.

“The Nigeria Football Federation I read have lined up several friendly matches for them to attune them to the task ahead in France.

“So I hope the tournament this year will produce better results unlike the previous World Cup experiences aside the 1999 edition when we got to the quarterfinals.”