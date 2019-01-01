A group of drunk policemen in Edo state allegedly killed two men in the early hours of Tuesday, during New Year, 2019, celebration.

Concise News gathered that the incident happened at Kings square in Benin city, the state capital.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the drunk policemen were also trying to celebrate by firing gunshots into the air at their station opposite the Oba market, but instead opened fire on the men.

One of the victims reportedly died on the spot while the other gave up while being rushed to a hospital.