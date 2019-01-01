A group of drunk policeman in Edo state has allegedly killed two men in the early hours of Tuesday, during new year celebration.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the drunk policemen were also trying to celebrate by firing gunshots into the air at their station opposite the Oba market, but instead opened fire on the duo.

One of the victims reportedly died immediately on the spot while the other lost his life in a bid to rush him to the hospital.

Concise gathered that the incident reportedly happened at Kings square, Benin, Edo.