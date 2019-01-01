New Year: Can Reveals What Inec, Politicians Should Do In 2019 Elections

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Can), has urged the country’s politicians to shun vote-buying ahead of the 2019 elections.

This call was contained in a New Year message by the President of the body, Samson Ayokunle.

According to him, the year is crucial to the development of the country due to the elections billed for February.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I bring New Year greetings to all Nigerians at home and abroad in the name of Jesus Christ Our Lord and Saviour,” the statement read.

“I pray that 2019 will be a year of peace, prosperity, rest of mind and a year when the Almighty God will miraculously intervene in the affairs of our nation.

“Our dry bones shall rise again in Jesus’ name.

“I urge politicians not to be too desperate to be voted into power and get themselves involved in using thugs to cause chaos or commit electoral fraud. Vote buying is evil, all stakeholders should shun it.”

He added that “All the law enforcement agencies, especially the Police and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps deployed to maintain peace should not compromise their neutrality by working for desperate politicians.

“The military should not be dragged into the electoral process but instead, they should be allowed to face their primary responsibilities.

“Let us remember that without a free, fair and credible election which will bring credible leadership, the dry bones of Nigeria will not rise again.

“It is my prayers that the year would be full of the goodness of God for us all in the name of Jesus. Wishing you a prosperous New Year!”