Nigerian forward, Brown Ideye, will return to Europe in January from the Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda.

Ideye last played in Europe for Spanish La Liga side, Malaga, before he went to the Orient nation.

And the 2013 African Cup of Nations winner is relishing a return to Europe on a loan deal.

“Yea I am considering some offers at the moment but I will love to keep them under wrap at the moment until all is finalized,” Ideye told Complete Sports.

“I have been keeping myself fit for this window and hopefully we will reach an agreement in the coming days.”

According to him, “The Bundesliga is one league I will love to play in before I retire. That could happen pretty soon you never know.”

“I have played in five European leagues and the experience I will love to have again.”