January Transfer: French Star Joins Premier League Club In London

A former Arsenal and Manchester City man, Samir Nasri, has joined London club, West Ham, United on a six-month loan deal.

Nasri, 31, was announced as a West Ham player by the side on Monday and will be available till the end of the season with an option of an extension.

The Frenchman’s 18-month ban for receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules was lifted at the end of 2018.

He has been without a team since leaving Antalyaspor of Turkey in January.