Influential Israelis Promise To Help Nnamdi Kanu Get Biafra

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the staff of an influential Knesset member in Israel, have promised to help him actualize the Biafra Republic.

Kanu, who made this revelation on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on New Year Day, said he visited the Israeli Parliament on December 31, 2018, where he met with the staff.

The pro-Biafra activist wrote on Twitter: ” Happy New Year to all Biafrans and friends of Biafra. We’ve started 2019 on a high as we ended 2018.

“Our diplomatic offensive took us to the Israeli Parliament yesterday Dec. 31 where I met with the staff of an influential Knesset member who promised to help. We must continue”.

Concise News reports that the Israeli parliament is called the Knesset, which means “assembly” in Hebrew. The Knesset is the unicameral national legislature of Israel.

As the legislative branch of the Israeli government, the Knesset passes all laws, elects the President and Prime Minister, approves the cabinet, and supervises the work of the government.

On the other hand, Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from the Nigerian state. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.