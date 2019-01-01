Unknown gunmen have killed four persons and injured three others in an ambush at Gwom Nding Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Mathias, explained that unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

The police spokesman stated that four persons were killed and three persons injured during an ambush.

The injured were taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Mathias called on citizens to go about their lawful businesses and assist the Force with useful information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.