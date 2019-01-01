Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has visited the scene of a major tanker explosion that rocked a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa town in the state.

Concise News had earlier reported that the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am on Monday.

It was learned that the petrol station called Juhel petrol station has been gutted by the resultant fire which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.

The fire service has successfully put out the fire and there are no reports of any casualties.