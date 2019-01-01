The Football Association has fined Arsenal manager Unai Emery £8,000 after he admitted improper conduct during the Gunners’ game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Boxing day.

The Arsenal head coach was charged last week for kicking a bottle towards a fan and was not included in the officials’ match report.

Emery immediately apologised to the supporter after seeing the bottle had gone into the stands and subsequently repeated his regret at a pre-match news conference last week.

An FA statement read: “Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

“It concerned his conduct during the game against Brighton on 26 December 2018.”